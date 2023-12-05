The Progressive Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,634,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,384,000 after acquiring an additional 851,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $92,117,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

