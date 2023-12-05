Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $302.92 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $302.92 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,371,157,094 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

