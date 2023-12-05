ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $11,466.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 4,900 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,374.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 409,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,823. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

