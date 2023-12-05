Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 1.5%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 126,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 291,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.69.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

