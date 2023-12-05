Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 2,060,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.72.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

