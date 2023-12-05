Toncoin Price Reaches $2.43 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.28 billion and $49.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,980.28 or 0.99936683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,167,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,182,958.111762 with 3,454,300,603.185545 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3858896 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $46,340,271.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

