TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $167,440.00 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 339,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,017. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $213,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

