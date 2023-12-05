Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.55 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002758 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $505.88 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

