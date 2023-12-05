UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.17

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.17 and last traded at $114.17, with a volume of 51982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

