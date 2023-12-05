Ultra (UOS) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $76.14 million and $2.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00575767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00119540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002145 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,325,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,325,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2098074 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,134,793.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.