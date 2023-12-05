Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,087,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,058,832.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Paul Gu sold 19,513 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $468,116.87.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,847,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,301. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

