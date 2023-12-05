USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $103.89 million and $179,739.16 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,705.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.43 or 0.00571158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00118299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

