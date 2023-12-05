Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 265,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,276. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

