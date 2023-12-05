Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.72. 816,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

