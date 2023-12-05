Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,535 shares during the quarter. Varex Imaging comprises 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $62,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $3,001,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $23.90.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

