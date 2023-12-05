Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.74 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,530,572,326 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.