Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $30.05 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001896 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,530,572,347 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

