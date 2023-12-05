Venu Venugopal Sells 4,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal bought 980 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 615,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.40. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

