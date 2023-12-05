Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

VRTX traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.23. 374,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.