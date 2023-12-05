Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of VNO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,018,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 556,957 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
