Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $7.38 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00016847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $200.51 million and $31.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,790.35 or 1.00013692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.71911921 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $101,858,287.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.