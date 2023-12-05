Walken (WLKN) Trading Up 52.2% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $2.28 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,080,663 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

