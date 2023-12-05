Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $43.23 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.23 million and $1.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001859 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,388,231 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

