Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.5 %

WHR traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,378. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.