WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $48.62 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and $69,935.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00167273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

