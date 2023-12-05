Wolverine Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,114,092 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 51.4% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after buying an additional 974,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

GHIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 315,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,818. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

