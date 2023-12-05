XRUN Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $148.84 million and $189,876.57 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,008,682 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)

