Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,083. The firm has a market cap of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Yext has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

