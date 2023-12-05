Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.16 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 1,158,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.23. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

