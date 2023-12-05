Zambesigold Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 12% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $102,134.54 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.

Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.

[Telegram](https://t.me/+VstLQpOpY0JjN2Zk)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485029/white-paper.pdf)”

Zambesigold Token Trading

