58,103 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,227. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

