ABCMETA (META) Price Down 1.6% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $735,984.18 and $6.03 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,911.80 or 0.99935463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003469 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000738 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.