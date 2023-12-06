Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 1.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

