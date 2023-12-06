Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $7.12. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 4,751 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.