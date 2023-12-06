AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 0.5% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 20,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

