Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Down 1.3%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50. 32,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 26,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

