Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 312,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 463,030 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 132,474 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.