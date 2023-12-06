Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,164 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $148,457.48.

On Friday, September 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 2,126,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.