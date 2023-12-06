Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AMAT opened at GBX 88.03 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 87.01 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.90 ($1.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.32 million, a P/E ratio of -305.17 and a beta of 0.56.
About Amati AIM VCT
