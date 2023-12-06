Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT opened at GBX 88.03 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 87.01 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.90 ($1.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.32 million, a P/E ratio of -305.17 and a beta of 0.56.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

