American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 40,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,667,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.