AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

