Analysts’ Upgrades for December 6th (AM, ASC, CDXS, CHGG, GIII, HOV, LE, POWL, SUPV, TKR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 6th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

