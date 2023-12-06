Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – FirstService was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FirstService Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.57. 48,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.49.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstService

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in FirstService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

