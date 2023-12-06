Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.86. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 216,442 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,885,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

