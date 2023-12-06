Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Approximately 1,014,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,118,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £38.75 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

