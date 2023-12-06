Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and $28.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

