Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Argan stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 183,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,120. Argan has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $767,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Argan by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

