Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 0.5%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Aryzta Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

