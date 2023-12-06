ASD 1-Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04761358 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,646,621.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

