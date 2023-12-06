Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $83.44. Approximately 820,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 509,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.86.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.